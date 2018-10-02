This Is What Amherstburg’s New Police Vehicles Will Look Like

The design for the new police vehicles for Amherstburg has been chosen.

On January 1st, 2019, when Windsor Police take over policing in the town, an updated vehicle fleet brandished with a new design will hit the streets.

That design has been selected by the public in an official, in-person poll taken on Saturday, September 29th when the community was invited to vote on one of two proposed designs, which were viewed in person at King’s Navy Yard Park during the Ice Cream with a Cop.

The winning design, by a margin of 66%, features text similar to what is currently on Windsor Police vehicles, but embraces Amherstburg’s history and heritage by showcasing 1812-era soldiers in their famous red coats, wielding muskets. It is a design that pays homage to the award-winning version that took home the Blue Line Magazine Best Dressed Police Vehicle Award in 2016.