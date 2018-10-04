Tecumseh Seeking Snow And Leaf Angels

Once again, the Town of Tecumseh is seeking volunteers for the 2018-2019 Snow and Leaf Angels Program.

Snow and Leaf Angels are matched with seniors and persons with physical disabilities, living in the Town, and in need of assistance to clear snow and leaves from Town sidewalks and driveway entrances.

Last year, eight volunteers were able to support over seventeen residents and were recognized at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

Angels are provided with toques, and shovels, where necessary, and are identified to the residents they support. The Program is a great way for families to volunteer together, or for high school students to complete their 40 hours of community service.

The program runs from October 31st, 2018, through to March 31st, 2019