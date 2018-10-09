Several Communities Collecting Coats For Kids

Several local communities have launched their annual Coats for Kids Campaigns.

Windsor:

The Unemployed Help Centre’s is looking to collect and clean 6,000 winter coats for children in need in the Windsor & Essex County area.

Any coats that you no longer need can be dropped off at one of many participating dry cleaners until October 31st.

In addition to coats, the Unemployed Help Centre will gladly accept cash donations. These donations are used to purchase additional coats for those sizes hard to fill.

The coats will be distributed starting on November 10th.

Find where to drop coats off at the link here.

Amherstburg:

Amherstburg Community Services is now accepting donations of new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats and other winter outerwear of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at Amherstburg Community Services at 179 Victoria Street South or at Master Cleaners at 400 Sandwich Street.

Distribution of the coats will take place out of Amherstburg Community Services from November 12th to November 16th. Anyone interested in receiving coats should contact Amherstburg Community Services at 519-736-5471.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute the coats. Those interested should also contact Amherstburg Community Services.

Lakeshore:

The Town has two drop off locations, one at the Town Hall and the other at tge Atlas Tube Centre. Individuals are welcome to drop off items up until October 31st.

They are collecting gently used coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots