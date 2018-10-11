Saturday Is Free Day At The Chimczuk Museum

Thursday October 11th, 2018

Posted at 11:00am

This Saturday, residents can take part in a day of fun and excitement at the Chimczuk Museum for free.

The family friendly day is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), and will feature a special Rotary themed scavenger hunt and fun crafts in the Hands on History Room.

You can also check out their new exhibit “A Century of Service Above Self: The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918)”.  A guided tour of this exhibit will be offered at 3pm.

The museum is open from 10am to 5pm.

