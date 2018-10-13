Rudy Is Such A Silly Guy With Lots Of Personality

Saturday October 13th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Rudy is such a silly guy with lots of personality. He used to spend his time mostly living outdoors in his previous family, and will need the right owner who is going to teach him the transition to being indoors, while building on manners inside as well. He can be quite the busy boy, so he will need an owner who will provide adequate outlets for his energy, as well as work on basic obedience training with him.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.