Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Rudy is such a silly guy with lots of personality. He used to spend his time mostly living outdoors in his previous family, and will need the right owner who is going to teach him the transition to being indoors, while building on manners inside as well. He can be quite the busy boy, so he will need an owner who will provide adequate outlets for his energy, as well as work on basic obedience training with him.