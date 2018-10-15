Quicken Loans To Open Office In Downtown Windsor

Quicken Loans and its family of affiliated companies are planning a new location in the historic Old Fish Market Building in downtown Windsor.

They will lease more than 9,000 square feet of office space. Renovation arw expected to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2019.

The company plans to grow the office to more than 100 tech workers.

“We learned a lot more about Ontario’s deep technology talent pool over the past couple of years as we explored pitching the international border of Windsor/Detroit to various companies,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “As Quicken Loans continues to grow and set the standard for innovation, we remain focused on recruiting additional technology talent to our brainforce. With our headquarters located in downtown Detroit, we have a tremendous opportunity to tap into the rich technology pipeline both stateside and in Canada.”