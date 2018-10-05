PHOTOS: Vollmer Complex Hoppy With Annual LaSalle Craft Beer Festival

Friday October 5th, 2018

Posted at 8:43pm

Community Photos
The annual LaSalle Craft Beer Festival has returned to the Vollmer Complex, with many local and out-of-town craft beer vendors available for sampling.

The event features over a dozen different Craft Beer vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and games all under a large tent.

Don’t miss out on the fun and learn more about ticket prices here. Entry prices include a commemorative cup. The event runs from Friday until Midnight and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight.

