Local Municipal Candidates Offer Views On Health Issues

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recently conducted a voluntary survey of all council and mayoral candidates running in the upcoming 2018 municipal election.

The survey asked the candidates how they would prioritize their efforts based on seven identified local public health priority areas; dental health, substance misuse, food insecurity, mental illness, built environment, climate change, and health inequity.

In total, 87 mayoral and council candidates completed the survey with 19 respondents running for a Deputy Mayor or Mayor position.

All candidates that completed the survey said that they would allocate resources towards mental illness. On average, candidates provided 25% of their resources to mental health in the community (in relation to the other six public health issue areas). 89% of candidates said they would advocate for funding for low-or no-cost mental health care to increase local access to treatment, and 87% would support training for first responders and front-line service providers to help people living with mental illness. The second highest allocation was towards substance misuse in the community; on average candidates provided 16% of their resources to the issue.

You can find full survey results here.