Local Hospitals Full

Local hospitals are running at capacity.

According to David Musyj Met stands at 99% occupancy and Ouellette at 106% plus 11 patients waiting for a bed in the ED at Ouellette.

Musyj says that typically they do not see these increases for another month or more.

The hospital has been approved to open 28 more “surge beds” starting in November ans are hopeful for additional to that funding for more beds.