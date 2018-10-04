Leamington Library Moving For Renovations

Renovations are set to start on the Leamington Library.

Planned work includes an additional approx. 1500 square feet of space as well as a total redesign of the interior space including significant modern upgrades to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

During renovations, the library will move to the former Hakim Optical space on 230 Erie Street South.

Total construction costs is set at just over $1,500,000. Temporary location costs are estimated at $88,421.

The library will be closed from Sunday, October 7th through Sunday, October 14th to allow for the move and temporary location set up.