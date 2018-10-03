LaSalle Craft Beer Festival Returns This Weekend

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival celebrates five years of local craft beer, food and entertainment at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex this weekend.

Local breweries will be serving up delicious craft beer and unique craft cocktails including Bayside Brewing Co., Brew, Chapter Two Brewing Company, Craft Heads Brewing Company, FRANK Brewing Co., GL Heritage Brewing Company, The Grove Brew House, Lonsbery Farms Brewing Company, Railway City Brewing Company, Sandwich Brewing Co., Upper Thames Brewing Company, Walkerville Brewery and Wolfhead Distillery.

Butchers on the Block and Road Chef will provide delicious eats.

LaSalle Transit bus service is being extended until midnight both days. From 7pm to midnight, the service will be free. The bus will run its regular route from 7pm to 9:20pm. The bus will then run like a shuttle service, picking up passengers at the Vollmer Complex at 9:30pm, 10pm, 11pm and midnight. LaSalle Transit will drop-off passengers at the bus stop closest to the riders’ homes.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to register for the 5K Beer Run, visit www.lasallecraftbeerfest.ca.