Lakeshore Changes Election Plan Due To Possible Mail Strike

Due to a possible Canada Post work stoppage, Town of Lakeshore staff will be delivering voting kits to voters on the voter’s list starting Wednesday, October 3rd.

Completed Voting kits can be dropped off at Town Hall anytime and the Atlas Tube Centre starting October 10th.

Drive-Thru Voting Kit Drop Off locations will be open Thursday, October 18th and Monday October 22nd from 10am to 8pm at the following locations

Lakeshore St. Andrew’s Church

Atlas Tube Centre

Former Belle River Arena

Lakeshore Town Hall

Libro Community Centre

Shanahan Park

Comber Community Centre

Stoney Point Park

If voters are not able to attend any of the voting kit drop off drive thrus, they can drop off their ballots at:

Lakeshore Town Hall – Front Counter

Lakeshore Town Hall – Mail Drop off Boxes at east and west side of building

Atlas Tube Centre – drop off box near Front Desk

If a Voter does not receive a voting kit by October 10th, they must contact Town Hall to confirm that they are on the voter’s list and to obtain a voting kit.