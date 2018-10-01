It’s Time Again To Flush Out Cancer

The fourth annual “Flush Out Cancer” campaign is underway

Owner of Canadian Engineering, Don Treganza, is asking his 90 employees to make ‘contributions’ to the Pink Port-a-Potty planted outside of his company at 2265 South Cameron Blvd.0

The employees are rallying behind Brian Hann, an employee at Canadian Engineering, who has been battling cancer since 1996. Four operations and four different treatments of chemo and radiation have forced him to be off work periodically over the years. In the last two years, Brian’s colleagues have raised over $10,000 to Flush Out Cancer and they have high expectations for this year’s campaign.

Does your place of business want to help Flush Out Cancer?

Here is how it works: