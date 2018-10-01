It’s Time Again To Flush Out Cancer
Liz Thorne
Monday October 1st, 2018
Posted at 10:05am
The fourth annual “Flush Out Cancer” campaign is underway
Owner of Canadian Engineering, Don Treganza, is asking his 90 employees to make ‘contributions’ to the Pink Port-a-Potty planted outside of his company at 2265 South Cameron Blvd.0
The employees are rallying behind Brian Hann, an employee at Canadian Engineering, who has been battling cancer since 1996. Four operations and four different treatments of chemo and radiation have forced him to be off work periodically over the years. In the last two years, Brian’s colleagues have raised over $10,000 to Flush Out Cancer and they have high expectations for this year’s campaign.
Does your place of business want to help Flush Out Cancer?
Here is how it works:
- A Pink Port-a-Potty arrives on the front lawn of your company.
- Your business including owners, employees, customers, vendors, etc. raise as much money as you can in one day to help fund breast cancer research.
- Bonus: You get to decide where the Pink Port-a-Potty goes next! You can send it to your best friend or your worst enemy. For more information, contact Kelly O’Rourke at 519-254-5116 or [email protected]
