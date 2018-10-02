Election 2018: Advance Voting Starts Saturday

The first of five advance polls for the 2018 city election takes place this Saturday, October 6th at Devonshire Mall. In takes place in front of the former Sears from 9am to 6pm.

The second advance poll is on Tuesday, October 9th at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex from 0am to 8pm.

The third is on Wednesday, October 10th at the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre from 10am to 8pm.

The fourth takes place on Thursday, October 11th at Central Park Athletics from 10am to 8pm.

The final advance poll takes place on Saturday, October 13th at the WFCU Centre from 10am to 8pm.

For more information on the election, check out the city’s website.