Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Extended For Three More Weeks

After the completion of a successful 20 week season, the Downtown Farmers’ Market is being extended for the next three Saturdays to capitalize on the fall season.

“We’ve had a wildly successful market season – with several weeks being completely full both with vendors and patrons,” said Sarah Cipkar, Co-chair of the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Committee and Community Coordinator at the DWCC. “We had an amazing team to make it happen too, with Steve Green as our veteran market manager, as well as several resident volunteers who committed to being there on weekends to make sure it was successful.

The market will run from 9am to 1pm on Maiden Lane and Pelissier.