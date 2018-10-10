Check Out The Essex Fire Hall Wednesday

Essex Fire and Rescue will hold its annual Open House at all three fire stations on Wednesday, October 10th as part of fire prevention week.

This free public event runs from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and is aimed at raising public awareness about fire prevention by inviting residents to meet local firefighters, check out their trucks and equipment, and ask questions about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, home escape plans, and any other fire-related concern.