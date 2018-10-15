Bright Lights Windsor Looking For Warming Shelters Design Ideas

The City is looking to commission a local architect, student of architecture, landscape architect, interior designer, artist, industrial designer or multi-disciplinary team to create one of four warming shelters that will be integrated into Bright Lights Windsor.

Projects must focus on encouraging a unifying experience of people and represent/reflect our connection to the River and the Land. The final projects must utilize natural resources in construction and take advantage of natural processes in the design to create a heat source and wind barrier for the warming hut.

The competition is open to applicants living in the City of Windsor or within Essex County. Applications may be made by individuals or a group of collaborators (all collaborators must be residents within the region).

The commissioned shelter must be installed no later than November 23rd, 2018. Applicants may apply to construct one or all four of the warming shelters with the deadline remaining firm.

Find full details and deadlines on the City of Windsor website.