WIFF Puts Out Second Call For Volunteers

The Windsor International Film Festival is looking for volunteers.

“A large part of WIFF’s continued success is thanks to our dedicated volunteers,” remarks WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer, Vincent Georgie. “They are enthusiastic about the festival, and we sincerely appreciate all the time and effort they give to the event.”

Anyone with an interest in applying to volunteer for the 2018 festival, can fill in the online form, or contact Volunteer Directors, Bianca Rivera and Keely Murdock by email at [email protected] All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

The 2018 festival runs from October 29th to November 4th.