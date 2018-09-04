Wheels On Wyandotte Car And Motorcyle Show Returns Saturday

The 8th Annual Wheels on Wyandotte Car and Motorcyle Show returns to the 5400 to 5900 blocks of Wyandotte Street East in Olde Riverside this Saturday.

Drivers are invited to bring their vehicles for registration from 10am to 1pm, with the show running from 1pm to 4pm.

Registration fee is $10 and the first 300 cars will get a free Wheels on Wyandotte T-Shirt. There will be no pre-registration. There will be cash prizes and trophies for the top three cars as selected by the other drivers taking part in the show.

In addition there are plenty of other activities planned including the Safety Village little jeeps course, games on the move and mini-golf and putting green, a silent auction, balloons for the kids, kettle korn, mascots and a BBQ.

Windsor Police Services Camp Brombal will be the recipient of all proceeds from this year’s event. Camp Brombal gives some young people, who would not otherwise be able to, the experience of a week at camp with activities, fun, friendship and learning.