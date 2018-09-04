What Should The Goyeau Street Parking Garage Look Like?

The City of Windsor wants to know how you would make the Goyeau Street Parking Garage look better.

“It’s a drab grey eye sore right now,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, “but we’re ready to move forward with significant upgrades, both inside and out, and we want to know what great ideas our residents have to make it something we can all be proud of.”

The City finalized the sale of the Canderel Building parking garage and will use money from that sale for upgrades to Goyeau.

“We’re set for improvements like better lighting and security, but when it comes to the aesthetics, that’s where we want to hear what residents envision or have seen elsewhere that could work here,” said Mayor Dilkens.

Share your ideas by calling 311 or emailing [email protected]

Photos or links that will help illustrate ideas are welcome, and suggestions will be accepted until September 14th, 2018.