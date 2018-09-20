Wednesday Night Windsor Power Outages Caused By Transmission Line Problem

The cause of a power outage late Wednesday that saw power knocked out in south and west Windsor was caused by a problem with a Hydro One line that connects to the Windsor system through transformer stations.

Due to an issue with this line, two of the Keith Transformer Station and the Malden Transformer Station experienced a complete loss of power.

When transmission lines that deliver power fails, Enwin crews re-route power from other areas of the system in an effort to restore power as quickly as possible.

In total, 14,067 customers experienced an outage last night. There was at least an equivalent amount of load lost in Essex County for the same duration.

The outages began at 9:51pm and power was restored to 4,833 customers by 10:03pm and the remaining 9,234 by 10:11pm.