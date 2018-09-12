W.E. Made It Program Launched

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island launched a new program called W.E. Made It Wednesday, This new program will act as an online resource highlighting handcrafted artisanal Windsor Essex-made goods.

“W.E. Made It encourages visitors and residents alike to explore our local artisans & makers,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI. “Through this experience, consumers will feel motivated to purchase a locally made product to bring home with them. We believe in local, authentic experiences and products.” Supporting local artisans calls out to a pride of place and connects with visitors as they come to the Windsor Essex region.

The artisanal products range from being consumable (like homemade sausage or cold brew coffee), to functional (like clothing or furniture), to decorative (like jewellery or sculptures) and sold commercially at retail or at a market.

As part of the launch a new W.E. Made It billboard was unveiled in Ford City. The billboard is handcrafted by local artisan Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry.

“Being able to be part of the W.E. Made It Program made sense for me – and I’m proud to see a program launch that celebrates local artisans and entrepreneurs” sais Michael Difazio, owner of Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry. “This program really highlights districts and areas that may not be top of mind for visitors – and shows the magnitude of how entrepreneurs are the backbone to our growing communities”

Businesses and artisans can still apply to be part of this complimentary marketing program by applying at yqgmade.ca.