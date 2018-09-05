UMANG Dance Festival Returns This Weekend

The fifth annual UMANG Dance Festival takes place at the Villanova Festival Theatre this Saturday September 8th and Sunday September 9th 2018.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring a special line-up of world class dancers to Windsor and Lasalle” says dance maestro and event organizer Enakshi Sinha, “This festival showcases ancient and contemporary dance as well as the best of Canada in bringing and infusing together arts and culture and music! What more could one hope for!” UMANG – Light of Hopes.

UMANG will showcase a variety of breathtaking ancient dance from diverse regions of India including the Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipadi, as well as Sufi, Ghazals and more contemporary Punjabi styles music. Award winning Internationally renowned dance master Windsor’s own Enakshi Sinha, Portugal’s Lajja Sambavnath, and Toronto Acclaimed Parag Ray and musicians the Avengers Production among others will be performing at this exclusive weekend event.

UMANG organizer Enakshi Sinha is also a former Windsorite and the founder of the Mrudanga Dance Academy based in Toronto. Ms. Sinha continues to travel to Windsor monthly to meet and personally teach her Essex county students as well as her students in the GTA.

Ir runs from 3pm to 5pm both days. Tickets are $15 for one day, or $20 for both days.

Villanova Theatre in Lasalle is located at 2800 North Townline Road in LaSalle.