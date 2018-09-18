Traffic Alert: Median Grass Cutting On E.C. Row Expressway

Tuesday September 18th, 2018

Posted at 10:51am

City News
City of Windsor Parks staff will be cutting grass along the centre median of the EC Row Expressway this week between Dominion Boulevard and Walker Road from 8am to 2pm each day.

Grass will also be cut along the on-and-off ramps between Howard Avenue and Jefferson Avenue on both the east and west sides.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down when seeing workers near the roadways

