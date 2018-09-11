There Could Be A Mail Strike Soon
Liz Thorne
Tuesday September 11th, 2018
Posted at 6:56pm
Mail carriers could soon be on the picket line across Canada.
Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers recently held strike votes with 93.8% of urban workers and 95.9% of rural workers voting in favour to support strike action.
Canada Post presented an offer to the union on Friday, September 7th. The union said that many key issues were missing and that proposals from Canada Post were unacceptable.
