The Night Market In Walkerville Returns To A New Home Friday

The Walkerville Brewery will be the new home for the event previously known as “The Night Market in Walkerville” previously held at The Good Neighbour.

Now known as the “Walkerville’s Distillery District Night Market” it will take place on Friday September 28th, 2018 and Friday, October 26th.

The all ages event will feature shopping, entertainment, drinks and eats for everyone to enjoy. The market promises live entertainment, a large retail market and some delicious local food and drink favourites.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to “The Little Things Matter Program” in recognition of the great work Mark Boscariol did for the community.

The market runs from 5pm to 11pm.