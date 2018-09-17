Terry Fox Run Shows Great Results

The annual Tecumseh Terry Fox Run saw more than 1,200 participants take part on Sunday, September 16th, 2018.

While totals collected by the end of the Run show $101, 860.52, committee chairperson Jan Wright says that these numbers will change over the next few days as more online donations come in.

“Every year I hear from many people how thankful they are for the Run and all that the committee members and volunteers do,” said Wright. “This year I heard from so many. It feels good to know that we are not only raising a heck of a lot of money for cancer research, but that we have a positive impact on people and families who love the opportunity to share the day, support each other and build community.”

This year, Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale raised $24,840.

Last year the Tecumseh Run raised a $99,606 which included the used book sale total of $21,000.