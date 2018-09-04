Take A Stroll In Walkerville This Saturday

Take a stroll in Olde Walkerville this Saturday and discover the diverse neighbourhood and many local businesses.

Stroll Windsor is a grassroots, community initiative that supports, celebrates, and promotes meaningful pedestrian experiences and interactions in our urban villages, to foster the tradition of strolling among Windsor’s residents and visitors.

Local businesses will have plenty for strollers including free samples, tastings, tours, promos, art, installations, demos, historical tidbits, casual conversation and more. Kids activities are planned as well.

When you get to Walkerville, stop by the Hub located at Wyandotte Street East and Kildare Road for your stroll kit. Look for the orange flags.

It runs from 10am to 1pm. If you are unable to make it, a second stroll is planned on ​Tuesday, September 18th from 6pm to 8pm.