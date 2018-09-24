Stories Needed To Help Grace Hospital To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The year 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of the former Salvation Army Grace Hospital and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) wants to hear your stories.

Starting out as a 28 bed hospital on the corner of University and Crawford Avenue, to a major general hospital, Grace continues to be remembered in the hearts of Windsor-Essex.

The hospital is asking former Grace Staff to help commemorate the upcoming momentous occasion with their memories, photographs and/or mementos. With these stories, a book on the history of Grace will be published and released in honour of Grace’s 100th milestone.

Individuals looking to share their experience, funny stories and memories of Grace can send emails to [email protected] or phone 519-257-5111 #72053.