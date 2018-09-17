Police Continue To Investigate Three Habitat Break-Ins

Windsor Police continue to investigate three lefts at Habitat for Humanity that left the charity with thousandths of dollars in tools and equipment stolen.

The first happened on Monday, September 3rd, 2018. Police say that around 8pm they received a call from a citizen advised that he observed a power tool in a nearby parking lot. Upon gaining a closer look he noticed that someone appeared to have gained entry into the property of Habitat for Humanity. Investigation revealed that the item was stolen from the business.

The second happened on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 where suspects gained access to the store’s yard, causing damage to property. A number of power tools were taken in the overnight break and enter.

Then on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 suspects gained access to the store’s yard, causing damage to property. A number of items were taken overnight, including a large truck with a Habitat for Humanity sign on the side.

The stolen truck was located later that morning with extensive damage in the 3700 block of Russell Street. It was observed a number of locations throughout the night and morning.

Anyone with video surveillance that may have captured the truck or suspects is encouraged to call police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.