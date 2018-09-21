PHOTOS: Ribfest Returns To Windsor This Weekend For The Fall

Northern Heat Rib Series Rib and Craft Bear Festival has returned to Windsor for the Fall season. The event is once again set up in the Festival Plaza at the river front, with many options for ribs, pulled pork, chicken, sides, desserts and much more being available for attendees.

The event runs this weekend from Friday until Sunday. Friday’s hours are 4pm until 11pm, Saturday from 11am until 11pm, and Sunday goes from 11am until 7pm.