PHOTOS: Open Streets Brings Eight Kilometers Of Enjoyment Once Again

Sunday September 23rd, 2018

Posted at 4:13pm

Open Streets returned to Windsor Sunday morning in to the afternoon, giving walkers, bikers, dog-walkers and sight-seers an opportunity to enjoy the city without interruption.

The event allows for anyone to enjoy the 8-kilometer span blocked off from traffic that is filled with activities and things to do. The route goes from Sandwich on the west end down to Ford City, with multiple hubs across the way to enjoy something different at every area. There were areas for food, healthy communities, and many local retailers were set up along the road for attendees to enjoy.

