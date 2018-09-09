PHOTOS: Annual Ovarian Cancer Walk Of Hope

Sunday September 9th, 2018

The annual Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope took place in Windsor Sunday morning at the Vollmer Complex.

This year’s walk has raised over $17,000 online locally, and goes across Canada in 35 communites as the largest and most powerful event of its count for ovarian cancer. The walks have raised over $25.2 million that goes towards life-changing programs as well as educational and research initiatives on ovarian cancer.

