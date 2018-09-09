PHOTOS: Annual Ovarian Cancer Walk Of Hope
Anna Millerman
Sunday September 9th, 2018
Posted at 10:00am
The annual Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope took place in Windsor Sunday morning at the Vollmer Complex.
This year’s walk has raised over $17,000 online locally, and goes across Canada in 35 communites as the largest and most powerful event of its count for ovarian cancer. The walks have raised over $25.2 million that goes towards life-changing programs as well as educational and research initiatives on ovarian cancer.
