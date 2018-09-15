PHOTOS: 24th Annual Children’s Fest Returns To Central Park Athletics

The 24th annual Children’s Fest event has returned to Central Park Athletics, where kids and parents can enjoy the festivities indoors and outdoors. Many events and opportunities are available to enjoy at Children’s Fest, including a dog show, pony rides, various jumping inflatables, crafts, and educational booths.

Children’s Fest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a 5$ per person entry fee at the door.