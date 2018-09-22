PHOTOS: 128 Canadian Flags Placed On Windsor’s Riverfront

The foot of Sunset Avenue at Assumption Park is now adorned with 128 Canadian flags on the riverfront.

The flags honour and remembrance of fallen veterans. This was part of a project that is a part of the Veterans Voices of Canada.

Each flag is representing a Canadian who was killed or has gone missing during the Boer war and war in Afghanistan.

Windsor’s decorated area is the only one of the dedications to be visible from both Canadian and the United States of America’s soil.