OPP Holding Constable Information Session

The OPP is hiring and are hosting an OPP Constable Information Session at the University of Windsor in the Alumni Auditorium on September 17th, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm.

The session will provide participants the opportunity to gain knowledge, insight and helpful advice relating to the OPP Uniform Recruitment process. Hosted by West Region Uniform Recruiters, the session includes an overview of the minimum requirements to apply as well as the expectations of interested applicants. This presentation will benefit those who want to learn more about the OPP Uniform Recruitment process to ensure that they are at their competitive best before they apply.

Details of the event and how to register can be found online here.