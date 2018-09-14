One Person Dies From West Nile Virus

Friday September 14th, 2018

Posted at 2:55pm

Health
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that person has died from the West Nile virus.

The Health Unit stresses that the virus continues to be a risk until the area experiences temperatures below freezing. Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus. Approximately 25% of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1%) develop severe neuro-invasive disease.

Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.