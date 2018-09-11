Nominations Open For Community Awards In Tecumseh

Nominations are open for the Dr. Henri Breault Community Excellence Award, Donald “Donny” Massender Memorial Volunteer Award and Ontario Senior of the Year Award in Tecumseh.

The Dr. Henri Breault Community Excellence Award was established in 2000 to annually recognize a person who has displayed continued dedication and perseverance to a cause or causes that have ultimately benefited the citizens of the Town of Tecumseh and the general public at large.

The Town of Tecumseh established the Donald “Donny” Massender Memorial Volunteer Award in 2010 to annually recognize a person who has made exceptional contributions to the citizens of the Town, or the public at large and is well-known for his/her work as an outstanding fundraiser, advocate and supporter of charitable organization(s).

The Ontario Senior of the Year Award gives each municipality in Ontario the opportunity to honour one outstanding local Ontarian who after the age of 65 has enriched the social, cultural or civic life of his or her community.

To obtain the nomination forms, or to learn more about the nomination and selection process for these awards, visit the Town’s website.