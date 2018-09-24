New Banners Go Up In Riverwest

New banners are now hanging on light posts around west Windsor as part of a citizens initiative to promote a west end neighborhood.

Known as Riverwest, the area is bound by Huron Church Road, the Detroit River, west of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and north of College Avenue.

“The goal of the Riverwest Initiative is to rebrand the area between bustling Downtown and historic Sandwich as Riverwest. This creates a sense of destination and inclusion as well as strengthening the beautiful string of riverfront community initiatives from Ford City and Pilette Village through to Sandwich,” said Jeff Williams.

Last week some of the planned 50 banners wet up on light posts along Riverside Drive and University Avenue.