Man Wins $1,044,822 At Caesars Windsor
Thursday September 20th, 2018
Posted at 5:14pm
A Leamington man is one million dollars richer after an instant win playing blackjack at Caesars Windsor.
Peter from Leamington, whose last name has not been revealed, was playing a popular Blackjack Progressive game with a $5 side wager. The winning hand was a Royal Flush, making Peter an instant millionaire with a $1,044,822 jackpot.
Caesars Windsor Table Games Dealer Michelle Jubenville dealt the winning hand.
“As I was flipping the card and we saw that it was a Queen of Diamonds,” said Jubenville. “We both couldn’t believe it!”
This was the first million dollar table game progressive million dollar win at Caesars Windsor.
“It feels wonderful to be a part of changing someone’s life,” Jubenville added. “It’s unforgettable. I’ll have that $1,044,822 figure in my memory forever.”
Caesars Windsor has given away more than $270 million dollars in prizes including luxury cars and vacations, cash payouts and rewards including name brand jewelry, and electronics to date.
