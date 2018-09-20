Man Wins $1,044,822 At Caesars Windsor

A Leamington man is one million dollars richer after an instant win playing blackjack at Caesars Windsor.

Peter from Leamington, whose last name has not been revealed, was playing a popular Blackjack Progressive game with a $5 side wager. The winning hand was a Royal Flush, making Peter an instant millionaire with a $1,044,822 jackpot.

Caesars Windsor Table Games Dealer Michelle Jubenville dealt the winning hand.

“As I was flipping the card and we saw that it was a Queen of Diamonds,” said Jubenville. “We both couldn’t believe it!”

This was the first million dollar table game progressive million dollar win at Caesars Windsor.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of changing someone’s life,” Jubenville added. “It’s unforgettable. I’ll have that $1,044,822 figure in my memory forever.”

Caesars Windsor has given away more than $270 million dollars in prizes including luxury cars and vacations, cash payouts and rewards including name brand jewelry, and electronics to date.

