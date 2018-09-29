Landon Is A Good Boy And Just Wants To Find A Good Home
Saturday September 29th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Landon is a very nervous boy – he needs someone to be patient with him and is compassionate enough to hold back until he shows he’s ready. Once Landon warms up to you, he is very lovable and playful. This boy LOVEEES stuffed toys. Bringing those around will make you his best friend in a hurry!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
