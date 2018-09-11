Land Purchased For New Prince Andrew Public School In LaSalle

The Greater Essex County District School Board has finalized the purchase of a 6.26 acre property in LaSalle which will be the site of a new building for the Prince Andrew Public School.

The property is on the east side of Judy Recker Crescent and will be accessed from a new street to be constructed off Laurier Parkway. The current Prince Andrew Public School is located approximately 2.1 kilometres northeast of the new property.

“This is an outstanding location for us,” says Director of Education Erin Kelly. “It’s centrally located in the school’s catchment area and it’s close to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex and Sandwich Secondary School.”

The Ontario Ministry of Education approved $9.18 million in funding to replace Prince Andrew Public School.

The new school will be built to accommodate 423 students.