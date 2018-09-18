Lancers To Host Detroit Red Wings Alumni On Alumni Weekend

The University of Windsor Lancers 1997-98 Queen’s Cup championship team will play the Detroit Red Wings alumni as part of Alumni Weekend celebrations on Saturday, September 29th.

The 1997-98 Lancer men’s hockey team is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the program’s first ever Queen’s Cup Ontario championship and they will be inducted as a team into the University of Windsor alumni sports hall of fame that same weekend with the Team Achievement award on Sunday, September 30th.

Local hockey star Eddie Mio highlights the Red Wings alumni roster which is set to hit the ice against the Lancers 97-98 alumni team. Mio played in the NHL for seven seasons for the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers before closing out his career with Detroit.

Other notable Red Wings scheduled to appear that day include former Red Wing captain Nick Libett, 14-year NHL veteran John Ogrodnick, as well as Brent Fedyk and Kevin Miller. The remainder of the roster will be available at a later date.

During the 1997-98 championship run, head coach Rick Cranker’s squad skated through the conference playoffs and earned their second-ever Queen’s Cup Final appearance against the powerhouse Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes.

Backstopped by a brilliant goaltending performance from Chris Sharland, the Lancers downed UQTR 2-1 to claim their first OUA men’s hockey title. Scott Hillman was awarded the Jack Kennedy Trophy for being the most outstanding player in the Queen’s Cup championship game.

The game takes place at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex at 4pm, and will be followed by an exhibition game between the current Lancer men’s hockey team and the University of Guelph Gryphons.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for youth (12 and under). They can be purchased at Nantais Athletics, Peroni’s Hockey World, at the St. Denis Centre or online at www.goLancers.ca/tickets.