Lakeshore Cinemas To Host Windsor Comicon Movie Marathon

Monday September 10th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Lakeshore Cinemasis hosting a Comicon Movie Marathon where fans will be able to relive the excitement of the Original Ghostbusters and Jurassic Park movies.

It takes place at the Lakeshore Cinemas on Friday, September 14 at 7pm.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Windsor ComiCon and offer this type of experience for fans,” says Mike Carriere, advertising coordinator, Imagine
Cinemas.

Cost is $20 pet person. Find more information online here.

