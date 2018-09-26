It’s Apple Fest Weekend

With the official start to fall here, it can only mean one thing — it is time for The Ruthven Apple Festival on the grounds at Colasanti’s Tropical Garden’s.

Bring the entire family and enjoy two spectacular fun-filled days that will include a parade, two days of non-stop music, a Sunday car show, children’s rides, and over 100 craft and vendor booths. The festival also boasts its popular Farmers Market filled with all of the bounty of Essex County.

