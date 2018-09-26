It’s Apple Fest Weekend

Wednesday September 26th, 2018

Posted at 3:19pm

County News
With the official start to fall here, it can only mean one thing — it is time for The Ruthven Apple Festival on the grounds at Colasanti’s Tropical Garden’s.

Bring the entire family and enjoy two spectacular fun-filled days that will include a parade, two days of non-stop music, a Sunday car show, children’s rides, and over 100 craft and vendor booths. The festival also boasts its popular Farmers Market filled with all of the bounty of Essex County.

More information can be found here.

