Human Remains Found In Amherstburg Wooded Area

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Amherstburg.

Police were called around 4pm on Labour Day to a wooded area off the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.

Windsor Police forensic officers attended and examined the scene.

The coroner confirmed the remains were human.

A visible police presence will be seen in and around the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com