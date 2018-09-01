Heat Warning Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday September 1st, 2018
Posted at 3:22pm
Summer vacation is ending on a very hot note as Environment Canada warns that hot and humid airmass is expected to return to the area on Sunday.
Daytime maximum temperatures of 31°C or 88°F are forecast Sunday through Wednesday, with overnight minimum temperatures remaining above 21°C or 70°F providing little relief from the heat.
A cold front is expected to move through midweek bringing cooler conditions for Thursday.
Comment With Facebook