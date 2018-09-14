Health Unit Holding Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic For Those Who Attended The Michigan Renaissance Festival

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be holding a Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Saturday, September 15th for all those who attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

According to the Oakland County Health Division, they were alerted September 13th that an attendee of the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, Michigan has a confirmed case of hepatitis A and was ill while attending the festival on September 1st.

It is strongly recommended that those attending the festival on September 1st and September 2nd get a hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday, September 15th, if they have not been vaccinated.

The Windsor clinic takes place at the Health Unit office at 1005 Ouellette Avenue from 10am to 2pm.

Attendees unable to get vaccinated by September 15th are advised to be aware of hepatitis A symptoms such as sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms may appear from 14 to 50 days after exposure, but average about one month.