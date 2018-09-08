Happy Needs A New Home

Saturday September 8th, 2018

Posted at 12:02pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Happy is a little reserved meeting new people but warms up quickly. Once he’s comfortable with you, he may even sneak in some kisses! He does not like being in a crate or kennel and settles nicely when left alone in the home. Happy loves things like food, toys, and his rawhide so much that he will guard them, therefore he would prefer an adult only home.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.