Happy Needs A New Home
Saturday September 8th, 2018
Posted at 12:02pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Happy is a little reserved meeting new people but warms up quickly. Once he’s comfortable with you, he may even sneak in some kisses! He does not like being in a crate or kennel and settles nicely when left alone in the home. Happy loves things like food, toys, and his rawhide so much that he will guard them, therefore he would prefer an adult only home.
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
