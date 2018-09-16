Finding A New Home For The Downtown Library Continues

The Windsor Public Library continues to develop plans for their temporary location to be located over three floors of unused space at Windsor City Hall. The library has to vacate their longtime home on Ouellette Avenue next year after it was sold to the Downtown Mission.

Library staff are putting moving plans in place for the 156,885 volume collection, art and furnishings to all be moved by June 2019.

At the same time, work on the search for a permanent location continues.

Earlier this year as part of that process, the library asked the community for feedback. The library says that nearly 1,500 comments were gathered through meetings, in-house surveys, the WPL website, emails, and social media.

The top four locations were the Paul Martin Building, Devonshire Mall, Old/New City Hall, and Jackson Park.

In a report going to the library board Tuesday, CEO Kitty Pope says that with three of the four locations were no longer viable, and another set of consultations were initiated in July.

Three locations in the downtown area were presented. 51% of the 460 respondents recommended a location near the Windsor International Transit Terminal/Art Gallery/Adventure Bay; 28% preferred a location west of Bruce Ave along Riverside Drive, and 21% favored a location east

of Caesars Windsor.

The final community consultation is currently underway, asking residents their preference between a downtown/cultural hub location or a Jackson Park location.

The results of the consultation process will be to make a final decision as part of the Central Library Functional Plan.